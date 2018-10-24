Shoot to the next level with photojournalist expert
BUDDING snappers keen to learn more about capturing portrait photographs have an opportunity to learn important skills from a renowned Queensland photographer.
Somerset Regional Council has engaged the services of Rob Maccoll, a Walkley Award winning photojournalist to deliver three separate workshops in Somerset focusing on portrait photography.
The workshops are being showcased in conjunction with a new art exhibition, Picturing Innovation, on soon at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery in Toogoolawah, which Mr Maccoll is part of.
Workshops will be held from 10am-4pm on Saturday, October 27, at Fernvale Futures Complex; Sunday, October 28, at the Esk Library; and Saturday, November 3, at the Kilcoy Information Centre.
The cost of each workshop is $40.
Participants will need to bring a digital camera, smartphone and a laptop (if possible).
Bookings can be made by phoning the Somerset Regional Council on 54244000 or register online at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.