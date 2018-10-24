Menu
IN FOCUS: Keen photographers will be able to learn some new photography skills from an award winning photojournalist.
Shoot to the next level with photojournalist expert

Ashleigh Howarth
by
24th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

BUDDING snappers keen to learn more about capturing portrait photographs have an opportunity to learn important skills from a renowned Queensland photographer.

Somerset Regional Council has engaged the services of Rob Maccoll, a Walkley Award winning photojournalist to deliver three separate workshops in Somerset focusing on portrait photography.

The workshops are being showcased in conjunction with a new art exhibition, Picturing Innovation, on soon at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery in Toogoolawah, which Mr Maccoll is part of.

Workshops will be held from 10am-4pm on Saturday, October 27, at Fernvale Futures Complex; Sunday, October 28, at the Esk Library; and Saturday, November 3, at the Kilcoy Information Centre.

The cost of each workshop is $40.

Participants will need to bring a digital camera, smartphone and a laptop (if possible).

Bookings can be made by phoning the Somerset Regional Council on 54244000 or register online at www.somerset.qld.gov.au.

