Today's Paper
'Shoot me, shoot me': Man threatens Mackay police

Tara Miko
by
29th Dec 2019 9:22 PM
POLICE are negotiating with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex after responding to reports of a disturbance.

The man, believed to be in a rear unit of the complex on Shakespeare St near the CBD, was heard challenging police, urging them to shoot him.

Witnesses told the Daily Mercury the man also hurled abuse at the police, calling officers obscenities.

"I'm going to go you *****," the man was heard yelling.

"Shoot me, shoot me. Stab me.

"You want a shoot out then? Then let's go."

Five police units are on scene with officers inside the complex.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mercury officers responded to reports of a disturbance just after 8.30pm.

The first officers arrived within five minutes.

The spokesman said officers on scene were negotiating with the man.

