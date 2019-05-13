Menu
A Timezone is destined for the Orion precinct at Springfield.
Business

Shoot 'em up, knock 'em down in Orion

Navarone Farrell
by
13th May 2019 4:00 PM
SPRINGFIELD residents will be able to bowl and shoot out at laser tag if a development application for Timezone is approved.

The application has been lodged for the Orion precinct at Springfield Central Shopping Centre.

The centre will provide a range of fun games including ten pin bowling, laser tag, arcade games, a party room, and a prize kiosk.

The Timezone is planned as a single-storey extension on the south-west of the centre. The development will demolish part of the existing Target car park.

It will also remove existing slabs, roof, beams and columns, pedestrian access and landscaping, carpark bitumen, street lighting and the existing shade sales.

The development is proposed to happen in three parts, the partial closure and demolition of the carpark, construction of the building and reopening of the car park.

The proposed development will increase the shopping centre by 1231sq m of gross floor area.

