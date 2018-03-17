'Shoey' back on stage at CMC Rocks

Darius Rucker on stage at CMC. Shotz By Jackson

A 'SHOEY' and a nod to his favourite Australian artists - including Midnight Oil and Men at Work - made Darius Rucker's CMC Rocks performance one to remember.

And, his on-stage shoey isn't something he will forget either.

"I still have the taste in my mouth,” he joked.

"It was from my old boot. I don't think I will be doing that again - once was enough.”

The shoey has become a crowd favourite at CMC Rocks with many US artists drinking a beer from their boot at this year's festival, and in previous years.

Darius Rucker one stage at CMC Rocks. Greg Sylvia

The country solo artist, made famous for being the frontman of Hootie & The Blowfish, said he wanted to leave the stage knowing he had given his audience a "show”.

"Last night was awesome, it was a great crowd,” he said.

"I feel when you come over here people appreciate you made the trip.”

Rucker chose a few choice Aussie tunes to cover during his set.

"Picking them was easy, they are songs that I love,” he said.

"I've always been a huge Men at Work guy, I have seen them play four or five times.

"And the Beds are Burning (by Midnight Oil) that's a no brainer; that song just rocks.”

Although it was a sticky hot day at Willowbank but Rucker said he had adjusted well to the climate.

"Hey, I am from South Carolina, I am used to the heat,” he said.

Fellow American Brett Young was also a hit with festival goers.

Tonight, hit country star Kelsea Ballerini will top off the show playing at 10pm.

The first act of tomorrow's lineup, Davisson Brothers Band, starts at 11.45am.