Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darius Rucker on stage at CMC.
Darius Rucker on stage at CMC. Shotz By Jackson
News

'Shoey' back on stage at CMC Rocks

Andrea Davy
by
17th Mar 2018 7:44 PM

A 'SHOEY' and a nod to his favourite Australian artists - including Midnight Oil and Men at Work - made Darius Rucker's CMC Rocks performance one to remember.

And, his on-stage shoey isn't something he will forget either.

"I still have the taste in my mouth,” he joked.

"It was from my old boot. I don't think I will be doing that again - once was enough.”

The shoey has become a crowd favourite at CMC Rocks with many US artists drinking a beer from their boot at this year's festival, and in previous years.

Darius Rucker one stage at CMC Rocks.
Darius Rucker one stage at CMC Rocks. Greg Sylvia

The country solo artist, made famous for being the frontman of Hootie & The Blowfish, said he wanted to leave the stage knowing he had given his audience a "show”.

"Last night was awesome, it was a great crowd,” he said.

"I feel when you come over here people appreciate you made the trip.”

Rucker chose a few choice Aussie tunes to cover during his set.

"Picking them was easy, they are songs that I love,” he said.

"I've always been a huge Men at Work guy, I have seen them play four or five times.

"And the Beds are Burning (by Midnight Oil) that's a no brainer; that song just rocks.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Although it was a sticky hot day at Willowbank but Rucker said he had adjusted well to the climate.

"Hey, I am from South Carolina, I am used to the heat,” he said.

Fellow American Brett Young was also a hit with festival goers.

Tonight, hit country star Kelsea Ballerini will top off the show playing at 10pm.

The first act of tomorrow's lineup, Davisson Brothers Band, starts at 11.45am.

cmc rocks 2018 darius rucker ipswich shoey willowbank
Mum ropes teen boy into pitiful drug operation

Mum ropes teen boy into pitiful drug operation

News A YOUNG mother has dragged a boy into what could be the world's least sophisticated drug operation.

PREVIEW: Rooftop laser, cannon firing range at combat HQ

PREVIEW: Rooftop laser, cannon firing range at combat HQ

Business Your guide inside Rheinmetall's world-class Ipswich facility

Changeable weather pumps up berry prices

Changeable weather pumps up berry prices

News All varieties of plums are good quality and well-priced

Runner hits 100 runs as part of event's 250th milestone

Runner hits 100 runs as part of event's 250th milestone

News Local running event to mark epic milestone

Local Partners