'Shoey' back on stage at CMC Rocks
A 'SHOEY' and a nod to his favourite Australian artists - including Midnight Oil and Men at Work - made Darius Rucker's CMC Rocks performance one to remember.
And, his on-stage shoey isn't something he will forget either.
"I still have the taste in my mouth,” he joked.
"It was from my old boot. I don't think I will be doing that again - once was enough.”
The shoey has become a crowd favourite at CMC Rocks with many US artists drinking a beer from their boot at this year's festival, and in previous years.
The country solo artist, made famous for being the frontman of Hootie & The Blowfish, said he wanted to leave the stage knowing he had given his audience a "show”.
"Last night was awesome, it was a great crowd,” he said.
"I feel when you come over here people appreciate you made the trip.”
Rucker chose a few choice Aussie tunes to cover during his set.
"Picking them was easy, they are songs that I love,” he said.
"I've always been a huge Men at Work guy, I have seen them play four or five times.
"And the Beds are Burning (by Midnight Oil) that's a no brainer; that song just rocks.”
Although it was a sticky hot day at Willowbank but Rucker said he had adjusted well to the climate.
"Hey, I am from South Carolina, I am used to the heat,” he said.
Fellow American Brett Young was also a hit with festival goers.
Tonight, hit country star Kelsea Ballerini will top off the show playing at 10pm.
The first act of tomorrow's lineup, Davisson Brothers Band, starts at 11.45am.