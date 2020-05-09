Shocking violent crimes that hit Ipswich courts

A VARIETY of people find themself in front of a judge at the Ipswich courthouse every day for matters ranging from speeding and drink driving to assault and fraud.

Wile some cases may be minor, there's dozens of crimes that end in court for brutal and horrifying attacks on friends, family or even complete strangers.

These are some of the violent crimes that have been discussed in Ipwich court so far this year.

Bradley Clarke punched his 64-year-old stepfather after the victim fed a pet dog steak.

DOG ACT: MAN PUNCHES STEPDAD FOR FEEDING PET STEAK

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man assaulted his elderly stepfather over a piece of steak.

The court heard the 64-year-old victim was feeding steak to a pet dog before being grabbed by the throat and punched in the chest.

The offender, Bradley James Clarke, 28, from Basins Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing a serious assault on a person aged over 60 on March 2 - a domestic violence offence.

However, it was not revealed in facts before the court if the reason for the attack was that Clarke planned to eat the steak himself.

Click here to read the full story.

ATTACKER'S CHILLING THREAT TO VICTIM

A MAN who attacked a girlfriend when she stayed over at his home at Christmas had a history of violent behaviour including a sexual assault on a stranger.

The offending of Frank Sagiba was revealed when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court charged over the assault on the woman two days after Christmas.

Police prosecutor Sgt Molinaro said the woman was staying with Sagiba over Christmas.

She was laying in bed and he told her she was not allowed to leave, then punched her in the jaw twice.

The court heard he blocked her from leaving, pushing her back onto the bed.

Sagiba had her in a headlock with his right arm around her neck, causing the woman to feel dizzy.

Sgt Molinaro said he whispered in her ear saying: "I'm going to rape you" then punched her three times in the left side of the head.

Click here to read the full story.

DAD AND TWO SONS' VIOLENT ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A DAD and his two sons attacked a man on a Gatton street with punches and kicks - the victim dating the dad's former girlfriend.

A video of the daylight assault taken by the former girlfriend of John Bakens, then aged 51, was played to the court.

After hearing the facts magistrate Kurt Fowler told Jacob Bakens that at his age he was too old to follow the "Neanderthal" behaviour of his father.

The video depicts the victim swinging around a plastic bag when trying to defend himself and falling over.

He is then kicked and hit by the co-offenders. His injuries included lacerations and bruises.

Click here to read the full story.

VIOLENT THUG HOLDS FORK TO VICTIM'S EYEBALL

A FORK wielded menacingly near a man's eyeball was one of the violent crimes a Rosewood man committed against strangers, a court has heard.

Ipswich District Court heard that in one violent incident Michael Vogler pinned a man to the floor and wielded a fork in one hand saying "I'll stab your eye".

In another incident he assaulted a Japanese traveller after the young man borrowed a cigarette lighter.

Click here to read the full story.

Dieter Clarke and his mother Cheryl Frost.

BAD GRANDMA FIGHTS JAIL DUE TO VIRUS FEAR

A GRANDMOTHER is fighting to stay out of jail for fear of contracting coronavirus after being convicted of assaulting her 72-year old ex-lover.

The Ipswich woman, 69-year-old Cheryl Frost, raised health concerns at the prospect of being jailed when sentencing was discussed before Ipswich District Court.

Five months after a jury in Ipswich District Court found Frost, her son Dieter Clarke, 43, and another family member Bruce Duncan, 51, guilty of assaulting Spanish born retired builder Salvador Almagro, their sentences have yet to be finalised. The trio was found guilty of committing burglary in company, assaults causing bodily harm, and deprivation of liberty following their defended trial. The charges relate to incidents in January 2017.

Frost, from Yamanto, Clarke a truck driver from Hatton Vale, and Duncan from Gatton, all remain on bail following the verdict last October.

Click here to read the full story.

PERSON STABBED FOR BEING A 'STANDOVER MAN'

A HOTEL patron was stabbed in the chin after being accused of being a standover man, and Ipswich judge has been told.

Noel James Copas, 24, pleaded guilty to assault doing bodily harm at West Ipswich on July 16, 2019; and unlawful wounding.

Copas punched the man in the chest, with the injury later requiring a single stitch.

The man walked off but Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Copas followed, verbally chastising him.

He then rushed at the man and stabbed him in the chin with a knife.

Click here to read the full story.

WOMAN TASERED, FORCED INTO CAR BOOT IN HOME INVASION

A TERRIFIED young woman was tasered, thrown into the boot of her car and driven to a rural area where she was dumped on the side of the road.

In an ordeal that lasted nearly an hour, the 23-year-old was assaulted in her home by Daniel Susec and Kelly Ann Huggins, an Ipswich court has heard.

The court heard the complainant contacted Huggins on Facebook accusing her of stealing money and keys, threatening to assault her.

Three days later on the night of November 28, 2018, the woman woke up in bed hearing footsteps outside.

She saw Huggins standing in the doorway demanding to know where a male person was.

Huggins lunged at her and in a scuffle she punched the woman in the right cheek.

The woman punched her back and scratched her across the face.

Susec walked into the room holding a black taser and pushed the device into the complainant's body a few times, causing small red burn marks.

The woman jumped up onto the bed and kicked out at Susec attempting to get him away but he got onto the bed and sat on top of her.

He held her down and continued to taser her.

Click here to read the full story.