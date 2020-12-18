Shocking video shows Iced-up thug bashing female cop

Shocking footage obtained exclusively by the Quest Newspapers shows a terrifying assault on a female constable during a routine matter on a quiet Logan street.

Macgregor taxi driver Gurpreet Singh, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Beenleigh Magistrates Court to 30 offences committed between April 4 and August 27 this year.

Among his charges, which included two counts of dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, entering premises with intent and possessing dangerous drugs, was a serious assault of a police officer, committed at about 7.30am on May 21 at Mikaga Ct, Woodridge.

A still from bodycam footage showing Macgregor taxi driver Gurpreet Singh, 40, assaulting a female constable on May 21 at Woodridge. Picture: Supplied

According to police, the two officers attended the residence for an unrelated matter when they were confronted with an "irrational and erratic" Singh, who was not involved with the matter up to this point, banging on the side entrance gate.

Bodycam footage tendered to the court as evidence shows Singh suddenly emerge from beside the residence and punched the female constable to the right-side of her face, causing her to stumble and lose her footing.

Singh is then tackled into a pile of rubbish and in a later part of the footage his arm can be seen smeared with blood.

Macgregor taxi driver Gurpreet Singh, who has been paroled after 141 days’ pre-sentence custody to live with his nephew at Runcorn. Picture: Supplied

Defence lawyer Emma Kearney told the court her client was affected by methamphetamine at the time of the offence.

Singh, a permanent resident from India who had lived in Australia since 2009, had been using the drug for about two years, Ms Kearney said, after being offered the drug by a friend in response to symptoms of depression Singh was suffering.

Singh was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment with immediate court-ordered parole, having served 141 days' pre-sentence custody.

It is now for the Department of Home Affairs to decide whether Singh, who the court heard will live with his nephew at Runcorn upon his release, remains in Australia, as he has received a sentence of 12 months or more.

