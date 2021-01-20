Shocking video helps secure animal cruelty conviction

A SHOCKING video of a woman beating a helpless dog with a metal stand has helped secure a conviction in an animal cruelty case.

The shaky footage which was played in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday shows a Kelso woman repeatedly hit the tightly tethered dog around its head.

Distressed, the animal yelps and snaps at its attacker but the barrage continues,

Patrice Louise Moukas, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of animal cruelty and was handed six month prison sentence, wholly suspended for an operational period of 2 years

Phoenix was taken into care at Townsville pound and surrendered into the RSPCA’s care shortly after her abuse was reported. Since then, she has been rehomed with a happy family.

The matter was reported to the RSPCA on December 12, last year, when a person reported they witnessed a tan Rhodesian ridgeback, Phoenix, beaten the night prior and also in the instance captured on video.

Magistrate Smid described the video evidence as a difficult watch after it was tendered as evidence.

The incident left Phoenix "very scared" and "timid" with swelling, puncture wounds and blood noted during a vet examination.

A statement of facts tendered to the court said Moukas often beat the dog while her de facto partner was not home and that another dog died at the property just three months prior.

A statement provided by the RSPCA said that in court Moukas claimed to have hit the dog after it bit the hand of her partner's father and that the dogs were laughing at her.

Her substance abuse issues and mental health problems were detailed in the evidence submitted to the court and it was noted that RSPCA investigators were unable to speak with her as each time they visited the home her partner noted she was unavailable to talk due to her mental health and her being affected by drugs.

In his sentencing remarks, the RSPCA said Magistrate Smid described Moukas' conduct toward the helpless animal as sickening.

Moukas was prohibited from owning animals for the rest of her life, except those approved in writing by the RSPCA and fined more than $2000 to cover legal proceedings and other costs.

Phoenix was taken into care at Townsville pound shortly after the incident where staff noted her aggressive behaviour towards female staff.

She was surrendered into the RSPCA's care in late December and was rehomed after rehabilitative care and training this month.

