Shocking stats show Ipswich suburb in midst of crime crisis

A NORTH Ipswich man has become the latest resident to be targetted by juvenile criminals amid an apparent crime crisis for the area.

Luke Robinson spoke exclusively with the QT this week, revealing how he woke to find two male youths attempting to kick in the front door of his Edith St home.

The shocking incident took place on Monday in broad daylight about 11.30am.

Mr Robinson said the brazen teens knocked sporadically for up to fifteen minutes, which he ignored, before they attempted to gain entry.

“I race downstairs and by the time I got to the front door, they had already tried to get in through the back door too,” he said.

“I saw them, and they saw me and of course, they took off running.”

He later took to social media alerting residents to the matter.

“I was really angry yesterday,” he said.

“How dare someone attempt to come in to my home and try to take stuff that they haven’t had to work hard for.”

Police were quick to attend the North Ipswich property on Monday.

The shocking incident was the first Mr Robinson had experienced during his six years living at the property.

“There’s only one way in and one way out (of the street),” he said.

“Generally, thieves don’t really target this street because there’s limited opportunity to escape.

“The neighbours heard nothing either. The two of them could have ended up being here for hours and ransacked the place.

“I’ve got a couple of vehicles they could have taken; you just never know.”

Mr Robinson, however, appears to be one of the lucky ones.

Recent Queensland Police data revealed a staggering 37 cases of unlawful entry were reported in North Ipswich in the past four weeks, which is about nine each week.

This does not include reports of attempted break-ins.

Unfortunately, Mr Robinson’s years working as a security guard ensured he was all too familiar with the perils of juvenile crime.

He said about 95 per cent of his workload involved issues of a similar nature.

“Youth crime is simply out of control,” Mr Robinson said.

He said the Queensland Youth Justice System had failed its community; the tragic deaths of a pregnant couple at Alexandra Hills last month further cementing this.

“It’s time to get seriously tough, otherwise you’re going to have vigilante groups start to form and that’s going to be dangerous,” he said.

“If the courts won’t do anything about it then (the community) will end up taking matters into their own hands.”

Mr Robinson commended local police for their timely response on Monday, saying officers arrived at his property in less than two minutes.

“Forensics said they were constantly busy, non-stop every day they work,” he said.

“By the time he clears another job comes up in its place.”