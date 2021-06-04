Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton ambulance. QAS generic
Rockhampton ambulance. QAS generic
News

Shocking start to day: Boy zapped by phone charger

JANN HOULEY
4th Jun 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy from Koongal was transported to hospital after he received an electric shock at home around 6am.

He reportedly received a shock to the hand from a phone charger.

Experts say children should be warned about the dangers of phones that are charging.

Parents should not not allow children to be near a charger that is plugged into an electrical outlet but is not plugged into a phone.

Do not use cheap, generic, knock-off chargers where quality control may not be as good.

You should not allow a child to put any part of the charger in his or her mouth.

If the charger happens to be plugged into an outlet (or another electronic device such as a laptop) and the charger cord is carrying electrical current, then the results could potentially be fatal.

You should also avoid using chargers where the cords are damaged or frayed.

Do not charge your cell phone near water or where it could come into contact with water, especially if children have access to the area.

electric shock qas tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of MPs who’ve had the Covid jab

        Premium Content Full list of MPs who’ve had the Covid jab

        Politics With Opposition Leader David Crisafulli proposing a bipartisan move as a show of faith in vaccination, the full list of MPs who have had the jab is revealed.

        Robber back behind bars after hitting ‘soft target’

        Premium Content Robber back behind bars after hitting ‘soft target’

        News A man was out of jail less than seven months when he committed another armed...

        Crowd of 30,000 tipped for 2021 Winternationals

        Premium Content Crowd of 30,000 tipped for 2021 Winternationals

        News 2021 Winternationals: Drag racing event returns to Ipswich

        Rental hike leaves ill grandmother at risk of homelessness

        Premium Content Rental hike leaves ill grandmother at risk of homelessness

        Property Ipswich nan calls for improved regulations to protect vulnerable tenants