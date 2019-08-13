Shocking photos of how Sydney stabbing unfolded

A man is apprehended by police after reports of a stabbing near Wynyard station on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019. Picture: Seven News

A man is apprehended by police after reports of a stabbing near Wynyard station on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019. Picture: Seven News

Sydney is in shock after a young man went on a stabbing rampage in the heart of the CBD and allegedly stabbed a woman and attempted to stab others in his path.

Witnesses say the man in his 20s was armed with a 30-centimetre kitchen knife and was yelling religious statements while walking down the street after 2pm.

NSW Police say it's been reported he was yelling "Allahu Akbar". The man yelled "f***ing shoot me in the f***ing head" before he was wrestled to the ground by bystanders who restrained him with chairs and a milk crate over his head. He was arrested and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

A woman was stabbed at the Hotel CBD on the corner of Clarence and King Streets and taken to hospital in a stable condition with a stab wound to her back.

The man then caused havoc on nearby streets before he was detained.

"A number of members of the public physically restrained the offender," Superintendent Gavin Wood told reporters.

"I want to acknowledge those members of the public who got involved. They were significantly brave people." Supt Wood said it appeared the attack was unprovoked and the man had acted alone.

A woman was also been found dead inside a Clarence Street unit at about 3.15pm in Sydney's CBD on the same street where the attack took place.

Detectives say her death was linked to the rampage in which the alleged knifeman was tackled to the ground.

Multiple crime scenes were set up in the area with bystanders told to stay inside and avoid the area.

See the photos from the terrifying scene below:

A young man is seen brandishing a knife on Clarence Street in Sydney. The image was taken by a driver in their Mercedes Benz at the scene. Picture: Twitter / @Ayusha77

Another view from a driver inside their Mercedes Benz, where you can see the man wielding a knife on Clarence Street when he is confronted by a bystander with a chair trying to stop him. Picture: Twitter / @Ayusha77

Another shot of the bystander holding his chair. Picture: Seven News

The young man is stopped in his tracks with a chair and a milk crate. Picture: Seven News

The man was locked down on the ground by the crate and chair, unable to escape. Picture: Seven News

Police apprehend the man near Clarence Street in Sydney. Picture: Marc Kean





Police arrest the man after a woman was stabbed in Sydney's CBD. Picture: AAP

A close-up image of the knife the man had at the scene near Clarence Street in Sydney.

Police escort the man from the scene near Clarence Street in Sydney. Picture: Kartik Lad

NSW Police hold the arrested man on Clarence Street in Sydney. Picture: Supplied

An injured woman is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney. Picture: AAP

A close-up of the woman who was taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney. Picture: AAP

The woman in pain being transported into an ambulance after being stabbed at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney. Picture: AAP

The police operation at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney after reports of the stabbing occurred. Picture: AAP