Shocking new pay packets of Qld MPs revealed
A four-year wage freeze for the state's MPs has been scrapped, with the pay packets of politicians to be boosted by thousands of dollars over the next 18 months.
The decision comes despite a prior request from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for pay increases for MPs to be put on hold for the duration of the pandemic.
The Queensland Independent Remuneration Tribunal yesterday handed down a new report, determining MPs will now get a 2 per cent pay increase from September this year.
This will be followed by another 2.25 per cent pay increase from March next year, followed by another pay hike of 2.5 per cent in September 2022 - totally three pay rises over a 12 month period.
Under the changes, the Premier's pay will increase from $399,955 per year to about $427,500 by September 2022, while Deputy Premier Steven Mile's annual pay packet will increase from $351,788 to about $376,000.
Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli's pay, as well as those received by Cabinet Ministers, will increase to about $350,000 per year from $327,705.
The base salary of an MP - currently about $159,000 a year - will increase to roughly $170,000, while Speaker Curtis Pitt will earn an annual salary of $324,500 - up from $303,000.
In their report last year, the Tribunal noted that Ms Palaszczuk had written to the Tribunal asking for any salary increases to be put on hold for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also pointed out that the Opposition had "stated that the salary of members should be frozen".
In that report, they ruled that there would be no pay increases for the years starting September 1, 2019, September 1, 2020, September 1, 2021 and September 1, 2022.
But the decision announced yesterday will "supersede and replace" that determination - although pay was still frozen for 2019 and 2020.
In yesterday's report, the Tribunal argued that the "economic and social circumstances" since 2020 had stabilised to the extent that a salary increase for MPs was "now justified".
They also said a recent wages determination for public servants triggered their review of MPs' salaries under the law.
"While the economic forecast and outlook continue to remain uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that the economy is rebounding, and the outlook is more positive than at the height of the pandemic in 2020 when the salary levels of members were last considered by the Tribunal," they wrote.
Asked yesterday if she would be writing to the Tribunal for another pay freeze, Ms Palaszczuk said: "We've had the pay freezes and it's nothing more than what the public service are getting paid".
"In fact, it's less," she said about the pay increases.
The Tribunal's decisions are not decided by the government and it must act independently.
New pay for MPs from September 1, 2022
Premier
Current pay: $399,955
Increase to: $427,500
Deputy Premier
Current pay: $351,788
Increase to: $376,000
Cabinet Minister
Current pay: $327,705
Increase to: $350,300
Leader of the Opposition
Current pay: $327,705
Increase to: $350,300
Speaker
Current pay: $303,622
Increase to: $324,500
Deputy Leader of the Opposition
Current pay: $255,455
Increase to: $273,000
Deputy Speaker
Current pay: $243,414
Increase to: $260,200
Assistant Minister
Current pay: $243,414
Increase to: $260,200
Manager of Opposition Business
Current pay: $243,414
Increase to: $260,200
Chief Government Whip
Current pay: $243,414
Increase to: $260,200
Shadow Minister
Current pay: $219,330
Increase to: $234,400
Base MP salary
Current pay: $159,122
Increase to: $170,100
