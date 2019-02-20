Shocking footage shows botched ATM robbery

QUEENSLAND police are investigating an attempted robbery of a service station in Kilcoy late last night.

A new model Landcruiser pulled into a service station on Hope St just before midnight and parked at the back of the business on February 19.

The male passenger exited the vehicle before he tied a chain to the tow ball of the vehicle.

He then smashed through a window and wrapped the chain around the ATM inside the building, before attempting to remove it.

The chain snapped and the vehicle drove out of the driveway.

He then performed a U-turn at Ridge St and returned.

The man proceeded to reattach the chain in another attempt to remove it from the building.

The vehicle drove at speed to remove it, however the chain snapped again, extensively damaging the building and machine.

The chain then catapulted and punctured a hole in a concrete power pole.

At this point, the vehicle drove from the scene along Hope St and onto the D'Aguilar Hway.

Police officers would like to speak to two men who may be able to assist police with their investigations.

The first man is described as approximately 175cms tall and was wearing a grey hooded jacked and blue trousers on the night.

He was also wearing a cap under his hood.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing shorts and a dark coloured shirt with the letter 'R' on the front and white sleeves.

He was wearing a bandana across the bottom half of his face.

Police believe the rear of the vehicle may have sustained damage due to the incident.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.