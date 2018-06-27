Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it.
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it. Contributed
News

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures crash

cassandra glover
by
27th Jun 2018 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM

A VIDEO shared to the Road Trains Australia Facebook page has come as a warning for drivers sharing the road with wide-loads.

The footage appears to show a small car attempting to pass a large truck carrying tanks before crashing into the scrub.

 

Facebook users took to the post, reprimanding the driver of the car for what they called "reckless driving".

One Facebook user, John Mckinnon, commented "Just proves you don't have to have common sense to get your license these days."

Another user, Leonie Mackay, commented "Cannot believe what I just saw! No sympathy for this idiot."

The video has been shared more than 8000 times.

dashcam editors picks motoring traffic crash
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Puppies found dumped near Gatton

    Puppies found dumped near Gatton

    News WATCH: SEVEN puppies have been found dumped on the side of the road near Gatton.

    • 27th Jun 2018 5:19 PM
    Police, CCC 'not happy' with Antoniolli's bail conditions

    premium_icon Police, CCC 'not happy' with Antoniolli's bail conditions

    Crime Corruption watchdog object to changes in bail conditions

    • 27th Jun 2018 4:47 PM
    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Ipswich supermarket to close for major renovation

    Business The store will temporarily close for 10 days next month

    $1m, three-storey, mega-playground approved

    premium_icon $1m, three-storey, mega-playground approved

    Council News Trampolines, webbed climbing apparatus and elevated slides planned

    Local Partners