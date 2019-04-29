Menu
SHOCKING: Matthew Philip Meiers was fined $1100 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court when police found a taser in his home.
Crime

Shocking fine for man who bought taser online

Katie Hall
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN ended up with more than he bargained for when he bought a taser online, and it landed him in court.

Matthew Philip Meiers appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, producing dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said police had discovered the taser during a search of Meiers' home.

Meiers told the court he had not realised the item he bought online was illegal in Australia.

Officers also found two marijuana plants, a used grinder and a water pipe.

Meiers told Magistrate Ross Woodford what he thought he'd bought was a "tactical torch", and not an unlawful weapon that arrived at his home.

"I bought it over the internet and then realised what it was," Meiers told the court.

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Meiers $1100 total for all offences.

Mr Woodford ordered the fines be referred to SPER and all of the items including the taser be forfeited to the crown.

