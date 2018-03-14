Shocking history of Christmas Day crash driver

Makayla and Karin Tritton (inset, left) were killed in a horror crash (main image) on Christmas Day. Mark Jason Veneris has been charged over the incident.

A BRISBANE driver accused of "destroying a family on Christmas Day" has been revealed as a serial hoon who repeatedly flouts the road rules.

The shocking driving history of Mark Jason Veneris, 46, from Capalaba in Brisbane's southeast, was tendered in the Supreme Court in Brisbane last week when the grandfather unsuccessfully applied for bail.

Veneris is accused of dangerously driving his BMW after smoking the drug ice, and colliding head-on with another vehicle at Manly West about 11am on Christmas Day.

Makayla Tritton (left) was killed instantly in the horror Christmas Day crash. Her mother, Karin Tritton (right), died the next day. Picture: Living&Loving photography

The crash killed 18-year-old Makayla Tritton instantly. Her mother Karin, 56, died early the next day in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The driving history shows Veneris has been slapped with 34 fines for serious breaches of road rules, including 22 fines for speeding since 1989.

Serial traffic offender Mark Veneris has been charged over the fatal Christmas Day crash. Picture: Annette Dew

He has also been caught multiple times for disqualified driving and unlicensed driving, drink driving, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, not wearing his seat belt and driving while using his mobile phone.

Mrs Tritton's husband, 56-year-old Laurence Tritton, survived, along with the couple's other daughter, Tarmeka. Mr Tritton told police in a statement tendered in court that he was asleep when the crash occurred.

"I heard voices telling me not to move and I just remained still. I realised at that stage I was involved in a crash," he told police.

He remembers briefly being in an ambulance then waking up at the PA Hospital.

There on the evening of the crash, hospital staff told him his daughter was dead and his wife was at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Makayla Tritton with her sister Tarmeka. Picture: Facebook

Mr Tritton suffered a perforated bowel, had his appendix removed and chipped his sternum bone. He spent 10 days in hospital.

Senior-Constable Mark Dent from the Forensic Crash Unit told the court he believed Veneris had "destroyed a family on Christmas Day".

Statements from several eyewitnesses to the accident on Manly Rd have been filed in court.

They claim to have seen Veneris speeding and weaving between traffic before losing control of his BMW leading up to the collision with the Tritton family car.

He was refused bail and the case is still before the magistrates court.