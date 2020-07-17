Menu
Offbeat

Shocking decline of ‘beautiful’ addict

by Candace Sutton
17th Jul 2020 6:01 PM

The drug-ravaged face in a shocking mugshot of a 26-year-old ice addict shows her tragic decline since her photo on Facebook last August attracted comments like "you are beautiful girl".

Elizabeth Ann Pennypacker's once attractive looks seem ruined by drug abuse, with her face and neck covered in sores and abscesses.

East Pennsboro Township Police Department in the US state of Pennsylvania arrested Ms Pennypacker on suspicion of stealing her friend's car, phone and ATM card

She was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged crimes which took place back in January.

On January 20, 2020, at approximately 12.53pm, East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to Camp Hill, about 180km west of Philadelphia, to investigate unauthorised use of a vehicle.

The car's owner stated Ms Pennypacker, who was her flatmate, took her vehicle, mobile phone, and ATM card without permission.

Elizabeth Ann Pennypacker’s shocking decline from taking meth is shown in her police mugshot after an arrest. Picture: East Pennsboro Township PD
Police found drug paraphernalia at the home near where Ms Pennypacker had been sitting before leaving the residence.

She allegedly used the victim's ATM card and withdrew money.

Police arrested Ms Pennypacker on Tuesday this week, and charged her with identity theft, theft by deception, unauthorised use of cars, possession of drug paraphernalia, access device fraud, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

On the same day, a Crimewatch Pennsylvania site posted the shocking photo of Ms Pennypacker with the details of her alleged crimes.

The accused's Facebook page reveals her shocking decline from drugs, with a photo posted in August last year showing a pretty young woman with clear skin.

Posted below that photo of her, people have written, "You are beautifulllll girl", "I love your face!!" and "Marry me".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Shocking decline of 'beautiful' addict

Elizabeth Pennypacker in a Facebook photo posted last August which had people saying what a ‘beautiful girl’ she was.
Another mugshot of Ms Pennypacker.
Elizabeth Pennypacker in May 2019.
