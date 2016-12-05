'Shocking': Couple discover x-mas decorations stolen

SHOCKING THEFT: Pam and Sid Mitchell have had Christmas decorations stolen from their Eastern Heights property.

A THIEVING, "lazy" grinch has tested the strength of one Eastern Heights couple's Christmas spirit stealing the pair's decorations.

Sid and Pam Mitchell started getting into the festive season mid-November.

They spent a full day climbing ladders to hang lights and expertly arranging their front yard.

On Tuesday evening the pair made a shocking discovery; someone had taken two of the decorations, metal cut outs mounted on stakes, leaving Sid and Pam feeling less than cheery.

This year was the decorations' debut and it was the first time in three years charity worker Pam and former air force sergeant Sid were able to decorate together.

Three years ago Sid had a hip replacement and the physical recovery has been a long road.

Sid said while the decorations weren't expensive, he was shocked and dismayed to think someone would take them.

"We've worked hard to get what we've got and some lazy, lay about has just driven past and taken them," Sid said.

"It makes me wonder whether it is worthwhile doing it next year."

Sid said it's not losing the decorations that has upset him, it's the principle behind it and he has a message for the thief/s or anyone else thinking of helping themselves to other people's property.

"This isn't the done thing to do. You don't steal someone else's Christmas decorations," Sid said.

"We put decorations out every year and we've never had any problems before."

Only one of the three decorations that were meant to adorne the Mitchell's front yard remains but the pair said the crime wouldn't spoil their Christmas.

"We do it for the grand kids," Pam said.

"It's disappointing but no, we won't let it ruin anything. Christmas is about family."