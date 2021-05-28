Shocking allegations aired in child rape trial

DISTRESSING CONTENT: Shocking allegations have been aired in the Townsville Childrens Court after a boy was charged with three counts of rape.

SHOCKING allegations have been aired in the Townsville Childrens Court after a boy was charged with three counts of rape.

A trial commenced on Friday after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a party of school friends in July last year by the boy who was aged 17 at the time.

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Crown Prosecutor Shannon Sutherland said in her opening remarks the boy allegedly made a bet with another male that the first to sleep with the girl "would get a carton of beer".

Ms Sutherland said the boy and girl attended the same school together but did not know each other before the night the alleged incidents occurred.

Ms Sutherland said the pair spoke together at the party and the boy asked the girl if she wanted to "go upstairs and watch football with him".

She agreed and the pair went upstairs to watch TV together before allegedly moving into a bedroom to lie down.

Ms Sutherland said the boy went downstairs in the house and when he came back he allegedly closed the bedroom door, stood over the girls head and said "take off your clothes".

"He became somewhat angry when he said that, so she removed her clothes because she was scared and he was older than her," Ms Sutherland said.

"She was in shock and did not say anything. She didn't know what was going on, she was a virgin and had never been in a situation like this before," Ms Sutherland said.

The alleged events quickly escalated that caused the girl to suffer a 2 ½ cm bleeding laceration to the vaginal area and one cm laceration to the anal area, Ms Sutherland said.

Ms Sutherland alleged the girl could not walk after the incident and "crawled towards a light" and turned it on.

Ms Sutherland said the girl noticed blood on herself, the sheets, mattress, bedside table and carpet.

"She did not consent to any of these acts," Ms Sutherland said.

Video evidence from a number of witnesses was played to a closed court on Friday afternoon before the matters were adjourned.

Originally published as Shocking allegations aired in child rape trial