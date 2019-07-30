Shock wake-up for drunk dad found asleep at wheel

Mark Gordon Harvey (not pictured) was only meant to drive down the road from his Buderim home but ended up at Currimundi Marketplace where officers tried to wake him from his drunken slumber about 9pm on July 12.

ASLEEP at the wheel of a car parked across multiple bays was how police found a man more than four times the limit who had no idea where he was after a boozy night with friends.

Mark Gordon Harvey was only meant to drive down the road from his Buderim home but ended up at Currimundi Marketplace where officers tried to wake him from his drunken slumber about 9pm on July 12.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said the keys were still in the ignition when he blew a "concerning" reading of 0.213.

The 38-year-old father blamed his drinking on family stress despite a similar offence recorded in his two-page traffic history in 2017.

Harvey's defence lawyer, Temeka Sue-Tin said he was out with mates and couldn't find a lift home, but admitted his actions by pleading guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin warned Harvey the "bottle was becoming too expensive".

"You clearly had no idea how you got there or where you were," she said, before disqualifying his licence for 15 months.

Harvey was also fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.