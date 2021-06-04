The ice cream is sold in IGA stores nationwide. File image

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular ice cream sold across the country over fears it may contain rubber.

Food Standards Authority Australia and New Zealand issued the recall for Community Co’s cookies and cream ice cream which is sold at IGA stores across Australia and at independent retailers.

There are concerns the product contains rubber. Picture: Food Standards Authority

The recall relates to the one litre tubs with a best before date of March 9, 2023.

“The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (rubber),” the alert read.

“Food products containing rubber may cause illness (or) injury if consumed.”

Consumers are urged not to eat the product and return it for a full refund.

Originally published as Shock reason ice cream recalled