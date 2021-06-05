Menu
A deer has been spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne
News

Shock pic in Melbourne street

by Emily Cosenza and Frances Vinall
5th Jun 2021 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

While Greater Melbourne residents remain under lockdown conditions, a rogue deer has been spotted roaming the streets.

Fitzroy resident Rosie Burke took to Twitter to share a video of the animal running along an empty city street in Fitzroy.

“Deer on the loose in Fitzroy,” she posted.

The woman is heard saying “what the hell?” and “oh my god” as she watched the deer gallop across the road and into George St.

The deer was spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne
Another user @AussieAusborne also posted photos of the wild animal that was spotted at the corner of Smith St and Johnston St.

After animal welfare agencies received multiple calls from bewildered and concerned onlookers, a decision was made to euthanise the animal on Saturday morning.

It was put down by organisations Vets for Compassion.

A Wildlife Victoria spokeswoman said the experience would have been “terribly distressing” for the deer and that they had not ascertained where it had come from.

A Victoria Police spokesman said the deer had not come from the nearby Collingwood Children’s Farm and it may have followed creeks and sections of bushland into the city.

“Deers find their way in from the bush all the time,” he said. “There’s been many a deer found in a metropolitan area.”

Originally published as Shock pic in Melbourne street

