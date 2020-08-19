Shock number of crashes in two week period

Marburg Police Station has recorded six crashes in just two weeks.

A STRING of traffic crashes in a short space of time has left officers at a Somerset police station puzzled.

In the past two weeks, Marburg Police recorded six crashes – five of which resulted in injury – in their district.

Marburg Acting Officer-in-charge Senior Constable Luke Matthews said the number of recent crashes was more than three times the normal in any given two-week period.

“There has been an increase in traffic crashes on the highways and I don’t know whether we put that down to an increase in traffic, with COVID-19 restrictions lifting,” Snr Cons Matthews said.

“It’s more than average and it’s a definite, noticeable increase – I couldn’t give exact numbers but to see that many is really unusual.”

Four of the six accidents took place on nearby highways but Snr Cons Matthews said injuries sustained in the crashes were not life-threatening.

Across August 5 and 6, two crashes took place on the Brisbane Valley Highway with a second crash on August 6 taking place on the Warrego Highway.

A day later, another crash took place on the Warrego Highway near Marburg and, on August 18, a crash took place on Marburg Road.

Yesterday, another accident took place, this time at the Minden Crossroads.

Snr Cons Matthews said speed was a factor in at least one of the crashes.

“I know one was due to speed and speed is usually a contributing factor to most,” he said.

“I know it was excessive speed – above the speed limit.”

Officers at the station will increase presence on the roads following the string of crashes.

“As a result, our focus will be enforcement on both those highways moving forward,” Snr Cons Matthews said.

