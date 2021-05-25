Shock link between stabbing victim and accused murderer

JUST days before a young woman was brutally stabbed, left to die in a Condon driveway, she shared a car with the woman who has now been charged with her murder.

Late Sunday night, Chante Lee White, 29, was charged with the murder of Kayla Golding, 29, after she was stabbed in the neck and left to bleed out on Friday night.

Police will allege White, a mother, was with Jamie Alan Mcauliffe, 39, when Kayla was stabbed.

He has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Both faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday morning, but did not apply for bail and will be kept locked up until their next court date.

Chante Lee White, 29, is charged over the alleged murder of Kayla Golding, 29.

Ms Golding, who lived in North Ward with her nanna, was visiting a Riverway Dr unit on Friday night when she was allegedly stabbed in the neck.

Police will allege she was stabbed while inside one of the units, but collapsed on the driveway outside and lost a lot of blood from the single stab wound to the neck.

Police on scene at a stabbing at a unit complex on Riverway Drive, Condon. Picture: Evan Morgan

Kayla was rushed to hospital, but didn't make it.

The Townsville Bulletin can confirm that Ms Golding and her alleged killer knew each other well, and are pictured together in photographs on social media.

Just days before Ms Golding's death, she was pictured in multiple photos with White in a car, pouting at the camera.

Another picture from some years earlier shows the pair smiling happily at the camera with the caption, "Long time catch ups with miss Kayla yeah yeah x".

Chante White (left) was pictured with Kayla Golding (right) days before police allege White stabbed her at Condon.

Kayla's mum, Michelle Golding, spoke to the Townsville Bulletin in the days after her daughter's death.

She wanted to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support, but was not ready to open up about her loss.

"The community has been really great to me … people have been wonderful," Ms Golding said.

"Especially in this period of stolen car sprees in crime … it just shows we actually live in a really beautiful community."

Kayla Golding.

At court, neither White nor Mcauliffe appeared when their matters were mentioned on Monday.

White was represented by her lawyer Phil Rennick who asked for the charge to be adjourned for 12 weeks.

No application for bail was made and Magistrate Ross Mack adjourned the matter to August 4 for committal mention.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Riverway Dr. Picture: CRAIG WARHURST

Mcauliffe, 39, who was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder will also remain behind bars until his matter is mentioned on Wednesday after his lawyer Nick Douglas asked for the charge to be adjourned for two days.

Kayla Golding.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Ms Golding's alleged murder, but are still hoping to speak to some people for more information.

Jamie Mcauliffe.