A razor blade that was found in a packet of yoghurt-covered sultanas in Brisbane on Wednesday.
MUM'S HORROR: Razor blade found in sultana pack

by Chris Clarke
29th Aug 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
A BRISBANE mother says her daughter found a razor blade in her sultana pack, raising fresh questions about deadly contaminants in Australian food.

The woman said the blade was in a Sunbeam yoghurt-covered sultana product, which she says was purchased at Woolworths at Kenmore, in Brisbane's west, on Wednesday.

"My daughter found this razor blade (!) in her Sunbeam yoghurt covered sultanas today! Please be careful if you buy these," the woman wrote on Facebook.

"Bought from Woolworths Kenmore but there was no sign of package tampering."

The disturbing discovery comes months after sewing pins were found in strawberry punnets around Australia, sparking a major police investigation. Charges have been laid.

The mother said she has reported the matter to Woolworths and Sunbeam, as well as her local police station.

"So lucky it was my teenager that found it and not a small child as it's obviously a product targeted at young kids."

