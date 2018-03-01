SHOCK EXIT: Ipswich club loses another coach

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich Knights are searching for another first-team coach after Danny Mchenery left the club.

Preparing for Saturday night's latest Football Queensland Premier League match, the Knights have been rocked by another coaching saga.

Knights club president Troy Beahan has confirmed Mchenery's departure, declining to comment on the specifics of the decision.

"Danny Mchenery has been released,'' Beahan said.

"In the interim, the senior coaching group will take over the first team until we appoint a new coach.''

Beahan said a new coach would be sought as soon as possible.

"It's disappointing, absolutely,'' he said.

"It's never good but you move on.''

Ipswich Knights football club new head coach Danny Mchenery. David Nielsen

Mchenery was also cautious in his response, saying his decision to leave so early in the season was by mutual agreement.

It is believed Aspley-based Mchenery stood down after some internal issues, including his availability for training sessions and youth selections.

Mchenery acknowledged he had been busy at work but had maintained arrangements for team training.

"It's a bit disappointing,'' Mchenery said. "We have gone our separate ways.''

Mchenery, 49, was appointed Knights FQPL coach late last year with a view to developing the club's youth.

He was previously an assistant to Western Pride head coach Graham Harvey in last year's National Premier Leagues competition after stints with Brisbane City and Moreton Bay.

The former New Zealand national league striker was eager to develop his coaching career at the Knights before the latest turn of events.

However, Mchenery leaves the Bundamba club with his team having won two of its first three matches.

The third-placed Knights had a bye last weekend following a 6-0 victory over FQPL newcomers Wide Bay at Bundamba.

"There was nothing wrong with the on-field results,'' Beahan said.

"We'll keep pushing along and get the squad together.''

Ironically, Mchenery's departure comes after the Knights lost their head coach at the same time last year.

Respected Lions mentor Graham Ross started the 2017 season in charge before standing down in March citing work reasons.

Loyal clubman Danny Wilson took over the Knights top side in the Brisbane Premier League competition, guiding the team to a strong season finish.

Beahan said senior Knights coaches Andy Ogden, Bob Maclot and Russell Summerville would oversee the team in Saturday night's game against Souths United at Wakerley Park.