SHOCK DISCOVERY: Birth certificate reveals family secret

Ashleigh Howarth
| 2nd May 2017 11:13 AM Updated: 1:04 PM
Yasmine Mackie from Forest Lake was selected to play in the U14 years Queensland Murri Indigenous Netball Team.
Yasmine Mackie from Forest Lake was selected to play in the U14 years Queensland Murri Indigenous Netball Team.

A TEENAGER who goes to school in Springfield recently discovered her Indigenous heritage after her great-grandmother passed away.

Passionate netball player Yasmine Mackie is eligible to play in Indigenous sides after learning the truth about a secret which shocked her whole family.

The Springfield student's mother Sharon Holloway-Mackie explained how her grandmother was of Indigenous heritage, which was only revealed after her funeral.

"When we found her birth certificate, and got more information after her death, that's when we found out the secrets surrounding her birth and adoption that were kept hidden," she said.

"We are currently trying to find out more information about her life."

In four short years, Yasmine Mackie has gone from learning how to play netball to playing in representative sides against some of the country's best teenagers.

The 13-year-old started playing with friends at her school in Medowie, NSW, when she was only nine, but when her father relocated the family to Brisbane, Yasmine was keen to continue playing the sport she had fallen in love with.

Yasmine flew up to Brisbane to try out for the Western District representative netball team and was successful in being named in the Under 13s squad before she had even moved to the region.

She competed in her first carnival with her team last weekend and is looking forward to competing in Netball Queensland's 2017 State Age Championship representative carnival in July.

Since moving to Forest Lake at the beginning of the year, Yasmine has continued to grow from strength to strength in the game and has even caught the eyes of netball scouts who are always on the hunt for up-and-coming players.

When she was 12, Yasmine played in the Under 14s Queensland Murri Indigenous team at the National Indigenous Schoolgirls Netball Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

From there she was selected to play in the Australian Under 13s Budgies Indigenous Team, which competed on the Gold Coast over the Easter holidays.

She is now hoping to get selected to compete at the Pacific School Games Championships in Adelaide in December.

Yasmine said she was proud of how far she had come in such a short period of time.

"I really enjoy playing netball because it is fun, and I never thought I would be playing rep," she said.

Yasmine, who is currently in Year 8 at Springfield Central High School, aims to continue playing her favourite sport while also following her dream of becoming a doctor.

The move from New South Wales to Queensland saw Jasmine skip Year 7 and advance straight through to Year 8.

After some trepidation her determination has paid off with straight As on her first interim report card.

Yasmine and her family are in the process of researching more about their family's history.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  family history netball sport

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!