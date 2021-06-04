Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Home buying across Australia is still surging. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Home buying across Australia is still surging. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Business

Shock amount Aussies borrowed for homes

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Jun 2021 11:51 AM | Updated: 1:01 PM

Home buying across Australia is still surging with latest figures revealing a big bump in new mortgages being committed.

Latest lending indicators collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed new loans for housing rose 3.7 per cent in April, compared to the prior month.

Overall, Australians have signed up to $31bn worth of housing debt in April alone, which is a record high according to the nation’s peak statistics body.

Owner occupier mortgages jumped 4.3 per cent over the month, which equates to $23bn, while investor property loans rose by 2.1 per cent since March, to a total of $8.05bn .

ABS statistician Katherine Keenan said owner occupiers loans saw a big rise and investor loans have not seen this type of surge since mid-2017.

Owner occupier mortgages jumped 4.3 per cent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Owner occupier mortgages jumped 4.3 per cent. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

“The rise in owner-occupier lending was driven by increased loan commitments for existing dwellings, which rose 9.2 per cent,” she said.

Ms Keenan noted loan commitments for the construction of new dwellings had petered off due to the ending of Homebuilder grants offered by both state and federal governments.

“Loan commitments to owner occupiers for the construction of new dwellings fell by 11.4 per cent, following a fall of 14.8 per cent in March,” she said.

“These were the first monthly declines since the Homebuilder grant was introduced in June 2020.

“However, the value of construction commitments remained at a high level.”

HomeBuilder grants were closed to new applications on April 14.

New South Wales witnessed the biggest surge in new lending, followed by Victoria.

Western Australia fell 7.9 per cent as result of the state’s building bonus grant ending.

Personal fixed term loans nationally rose 4.8 per cent and was fuelled by big spends in personal investment and new vehicle lending.

Originally published as Shock amount Aussies borrowed for homes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Low and slow: Ipswich drooling over new BBQ venue

        Premium Content Low and slow: Ipswich drooling over new BBQ venue

        Business Mouth watering new additions have been added to the menu as a popular Ipswich business opens its first restaurant which is predicted to draw in hungry customers from...

        Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

        Premium Content Expansion plan for unused site near Costco

        Business The site, located near Costco in a growing business hub, has sat unused since 2019.

        Job snobs: One-in-four dole bludgers reported from Qld

        Premium Content Job snobs: One-in-four dole bludgers reported from Qld

        News Employers being “mucked around” should call the line

        High achieving Ipswich footballer kicking ahead in Asia

        Premium Content High achieving Ipswich footballer kicking ahead in Asia

        Soccer Waiting for his visa to clear, Josh Grommen will soon join a premier Thai League...