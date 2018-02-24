BREAKING: Ship detained as crew alleges mistreatment

8.45PM: THE CHIEF officer of the Tintomara has been removed from the ship.

Members of the crew have been given cash and are now in Gladstone buying food.

The Observer understands the tanker is likely to remain in port for some time.

8.18PM: THE AUSTRALIAN Maritime Safety Authority has detained the chemical tanker Tintomara at QAL's South Trees wharf due to allegations of underpayment and poor working conditions.

Members of the 26-person crew are currently speaking to The Observer at the Mission to Seafarers headquarters at the Gladstone Marina.

Officials from the AMSA were undertaking a general inspection of the ship when members of the crew raised complaints about their treatment at the hands of their captain and chief officer.

The complaints allege a culture of bullying, non-payment of overtime, long working hours and crew members losing weight due to the lack of food.

The Observer understands the AMSA has now detained the ship, a flag of convenience tanker flying the Liberian flag, until its owner either removes the captain and chief officer or flies the crew home to their respective countries.

The Tintomara's crew is made up of sailors from the Philippines, Bangladesh and India.

It arrived in Gladstone several days ago from New Orleans, transporting caustic to QAL.