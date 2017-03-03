Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

WHEN Colin Preston and his wife Tess took over the Peak Pub four months ago they wanted to make a change.

The couple was determined to host more live music and community events for the people of Peak Crossing.

"Entertainment here has been lacking in the past so we thought we'd crank it up,” Mr Preston said.

"We've had a band and do karaoke every Saturday night so we are hoping to continue down that path.”

The next big event for the couple is the Peak Pub Show 'n' Shine Family Day Out tomorrow.

"We will have two live bands Lock 'n' Load and A Band Called Twang on the back of a big truck. They would be the best rockabilly and best rock and roll bands in Queensland,” Mr Preston said.

"We will also have DJ Jimmy D, a dance floor, plenty of stalls, a coffee van, face painting and activities for the kids.”

People can get into the spirit of the day with vintage and pin up hair styles and rockabilly make-up stalls on site.

"There's not much for the men as usual,” Mr Preston joked.

"But we will have vintage cars and motorbikes for the Show 'n' Shine in the paddock opposite the pub.

"We will also have camping so people don't have to be tempted to drink and drive.”

More than 80 classic cars and a number of motorbike groups have already registered for the event, with registrations still open.

"We will be having a gold coin donation to the Show 'n' Shine with all profits going to the local hall,” Mr Preston said.

"We want to emphasise community and family.”

The Show 'n' Shine Family Day Out will be held at Peak Pub on Ipswich Boonah Rd from noon on Saturday.

For more information, phone 54672203.