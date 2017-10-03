Shining a light on blood cancer

EVERY day 35 Australians are told they have blood cancer.

To remind them they are not alone, people all over Australia will this Friday night take part in a walk in support of the Leukaemia Foundation's national Light the Night event.

The Ipswich version of the event will attract hundreds of people as they stroll a leisurely 3km through the Robelle Domain Parklands, bearing lanterns to raise funds for support and services for those suffering from blood cancer.

Pat Hooper from the Leukaemia Foundation said Light the Night was a unique fundraising event that each year brought together the blood cancer community in Ipswich and surrounds to remember and reflect on their personal journeys.

"Everyone will take part in a moving ceremony and then a short walk through the parklands and our fundraisers will all receive a coloured lantern to carry, so either a gold one to remember a loved one, a white one if they've been diagnosed themselves, or a blue lantern to simply show their support.

"The money raised at the event in Springfield will help provide local families with the support and services they need to beat their blood cancer.”

Light the Night is in its 10th year.

It brings Australia's blood cancer community together in more than 140 locations.

Last year more than 35,000 people from every Australian state and territory attended a Light the Night event.

They raised a total of $2 million.

This year's Ipswich event will feature live entertainment as well as the Springfield Night Markets.

To join the walk register at lightthenight.org.au.

The Ipswich Leukaemia Foundation Light the Night event will be held on Friday at 5.30pm at the Robelle Domain.