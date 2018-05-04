Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG DAY: Veronica Stenico celebrates her 100th birthday with (from left) granddaughter Debbie Wilkinson, son Wayne Vogler, great-granddaughter Jamie-Lee Floyd, granddaughter Kerry-Anne Floyd and great-granddaughter Jessica Wilkinson.
BIG DAY: Veronica Stenico celebrates her 100th birthday with (from left) granddaughter Debbie Wilkinson, son Wayne Vogler, great-granddaughter Jamie-Lee Floyd, granddaughter Kerry-Anne Floyd and great-granddaughter Jessica Wilkinson. Rob Williams
People and Places

'She's incredible': Great-grandmother celebrates 100th mark

by Anna Saxby, anna.saxby@qt.com.au
4th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY spent Wednesday taking afternoon tea and celebrating the adventurous life of their sweet and loving mum and grandma, 100-year-old Veronica Stenico.

Veronica celebrated her 100th birthday at Nowlanvil Aged Care Home.

Son Wayne Vogler spoke of his mum's gentle demeanour and challenging life in New Guinea.

"My mother has had a very adventurous life," Mr Vogler said.

"Mum lived in New Guinea with her second husband before moving to Ipswich to be closer to us. The kids always looked forward to their grandma coming here for Christmas," he said.

Mr Vogler said after his father died during World War II, his mother remarried and moved with her new husband to New Guinea.

"She was very scared there sometimes. She had to come home to Australia earlier than expected because she contracted malaria. I think she was glad to come back and live nearer to her family," he said.

Mrs Stenico's granddaughters and great-granddaughters described her as being a sweet and loving member of the family. "She is just incredible," granddaughter Kerry-Anne Floyd said.

"She used to travel all over, she's very curious about life."

"Mum and dad used to say we should eat up big when we went to her house. She always had plenty of goodies."

It was the grandchildren who brought the treats for Mrs Stenico's birthday. A bright pink birthday cake was enjoyed by nursing home friends and family.
 

100th birthday ipswich news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top field to battle in $5000 race of intrigue

    premium_icon Top field to battle in $5000 race of intrigue

    Athletics Saturday's 13th annual Ipswich Mile Gift offers plenty of quality and unpredictability.

    CEO left in tears as disability service closes its doors

    premium_icon CEO left in tears as disability service closes its doors

    Health Shortcomings of the NDIS blamed for closure

    'Ah-You, it's not you': Licence swap backfires

    premium_icon 'Ah-You, it's not you': Licence swap backfires

    Crime Mystified mate received a demerit points notice in the mail

    Driver in double trouble with misbehaving child, van trips

    premium_icon Driver in double trouble with misbehaving child, van trips

    Crime Man ran gauntlet after court-ordered disqualification

    Local Partners