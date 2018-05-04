'She's incredible': Great-grandmother celebrates 100th mark

A FAMILY spent Wednesday taking afternoon tea and celebrating the adventurous life of their sweet and loving mum and grandma, 100-year-old Veronica Stenico.

Veronica celebrated her 100th birthday at Nowlanvil Aged Care Home.



Son Wayne Vogler spoke of his mum's gentle demeanour and challenging life in New Guinea.



"My mother has had a very adventurous life," Mr Vogler said.



"Mum lived in New Guinea with her second husband before moving to Ipswich to be closer to us. The kids always looked forward to their grandma coming here for Christmas," he said.



Mr Vogler said after his father died during World War II, his mother remarried and moved with her new husband to New Guinea.



"She was very scared there sometimes. She had to come home to Australia earlier than expected because she contracted malaria. I think she was glad to come back and live nearer to her family," he said.



Mrs Stenico's granddaughters and great-granddaughters described her as being a sweet and loving member of the family. "She is just incredible," granddaughter Kerry-Anne Floyd said.



"She used to travel all over, she's very curious about life."



"Mum and dad used to say we should eat up big when we went to her house. She always had plenty of goodies."



It was the grandchildren who brought the treats for Mrs Stenico's birthday. A bright pink birthday cake was enjoyed by nursing home friends and family.

