‘She’s demeaning’: Bodyguard slams Ellen

A bodyguard who protected Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscars has come out swinging at the TV host, saying she puts up a “false facade” to the public.

A former bodyguard who was assigned to protect Ellen DeGeneres during her hosting gig at the 2014 Oscars says he can attest to the recent allegations made by others about her unfriendly and selfish demeanour.

The daytime television host came under fire this month from staff members of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for failing to communicate the status of their jobs and pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a beauty influencer who appeared on her talk show in January claimed DeGeneres was particularly "cold" and gave preferential treatment to A-list guests.

The accusers all voiced the same story: DeGeneres is far from the compassionate and warm individual she appears to be on television.

Ellen Degeneres has come under fire of late.

Tom Majercak told Fox News that, during his 10-year stint as a senior manager of operations for Security Imagery Specialists (SIS), he was selected to serve as DeGeneres' executive protector at the 86th Academy Awards.

The opportunity meant he'd be escorting DeGeneres, her mother, and her partner, Portia De Rossi, throughout the night from the red carpet to the Dolby Theatre and the glamorous post-ceremony Governor's Ball.

He too experienced a less-than-pleasant experience while up-close with the host.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to - and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities - that has never taken the time to say hi to me," Majercak claimed.

The former security official left SIS in 2019. At the Oscars, Majercak said he spent "a lot of time" with De Rossi, who was "very pleasant and carried on a conversation."

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" Majercak continued.

"It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle."

Ellen at the 2014 Oscars.

A rep for DeGeneres did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Majerack stood closely to DeGeneres at her table at the Governor's Ball. The daytime host was chatting with celebrities who she previously pre-approved to come to her table, he said.

The former protector said the recent allegations against DeGeneres made by her staff and former guest, blogger Nikkie de Jager, motivated him to speak his truth.

"It's bugged me for years," Majercak shared. "I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that's really not the case when you meet her in person."

Acknowledging that DeGeneres' role as host was no easy task, Majercak said he initially believed he received the "brunt of her frustration" because of how overwhelming the job was. Still, he claims it's "no excuse."

"When you see her on TV, people fall in love with her but it is a false facade and bravado," he continued. "You start hearing these stories and I was like, 'Man, there's got to be more to this.' She's not the person she portrays to be that she's playing off of society. That's my opinion."

DeGeneres' hosting gig at the 2014 Oscars was quite memorable for viewers.

The host surprised celebrities in attendance with a pizza delivery and film's biggest night also included the infamous Oscars selfie, which showed the host smiling wide alongside Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence, among others.

Majercak stressed that DeGeneres' hosting gig was a delight to watch, but he feels it's necessary for her to quit the persona.

"I can absolutely see through interacting with her first-hand that she doesn't care about anybody else as long as she's getting what she wants," Majercak concluded.

"People are starting to see her true self and that really lends to the support of what my initial thoughts of her have been over the last six years."

Originally published as 'She's demeaning': Bodyguard slams Ellen