Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘She’s a f***wit’: Mystery MP’s Parliament f-bomb

by Sarah Vogler
25th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN MP has been caught out dropping the f-bomb during a division in State Parliament.

The mystery male MP was heard to say "she's a f***wit" over chamber audio as MPs poured into the chamber to vote on amendments to Labor's contentious new laws banning "dangerous" lock-on devices and expanding search powers for police.

The MP, unaware his conversation was being broadcast, continued to speak about the woman he was taking issue with as the bells continued to ring.

It comes a week after deputy speaker Jess Pugh ruled uttering the words "swear emoji" was unparliamentary.

It is unclear if the MP could find themselves in hot water over the comments, which were not meant to form part of the debate.

They may need to apologise to the House and withdraw the words at during the next and final sitting week in November.

More Stories

Show More
politics queensland parliament

Top Stories

    Advocate calls for reform to bus services in growth areas

    premium_icon Advocate calls for reform to bus services in growth areas

    News More frequent buses in the growth hotspot of Ripley and an "urgent” fix for muddled services in Springfield Central are 'desperately needed'.

    GALLERY: See who was spotted at the QT Hospice Golf Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: See who was spotted at the QT Hospice Golf Day

    News Local businesses came out to raise money for Ipswich Hospice

    Jobs galore! Workers needed at $240m Australia Post facility

    premium_icon Jobs galore! Workers needed at $240m Australia Post facility

    Business More than 500 workers have begun at the parcel and delivery centre.

    Police investigate suspicious device taped to gas bottle

    premium_icon Police investigate suspicious device taped to gas bottle

    News A maintenance worker called police after finding the device at 6am.