Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.
Environment

Shell to build its first solar farm in Oz

by Sonali Paul
7th Feb 2020 12:17 PM

SHELL has signalled has signalled plans to build its first utility-scale solar farm in Australia, part of a global push into the power business and cleaner energy.

The oil and gas major on Friday said a 120 megawatt solar farm at Wandoan in Queensland is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Shell will be the anchor customer for power from the project, partly for its nearby QGC coal-seam gas operation that feeds its QCLNG plant on Curtis Island.

"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.

Shell declined to comment on how much the solar project would cost.

The move follows Shell's acquisition last year of Australian industrial electricity retailer ERM Power and a stake in Australian solar developer ESCO Pacific.

The company said it plans to boost annual spending on its power strategy to between $US2 billion and $US3 billion by 2025.

More Stories

Show More
clean energy climate change shell solar farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat offender told jail is her next stop

        premium_icon Repeat offender told jail is her next stop

        News ‘You have never proven to anybody that you are a safe and capable driver’

        • 7th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        How low thieving act cuts us off in emergencies

        premium_icon How low thieving act cuts us off in emergencies

        News Ipswich police have warned criminals are targeting phone tower bases for a resource...

        • 7th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
        GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        premium_icon GEHAM FATAL: Police release person of interest footage

        Crime POLICE believe the man holds key information about a teen's death

        MP calls for vets to seek compensation

        premium_icon MP calls for vets to seek compensation

        News Controversy over Ombudsman’s findings in investigation into retired defence...