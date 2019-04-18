Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Pets & Animals

Shell shock: Turtle takes on pooch in backyard blitz

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
18th Apr 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are many ferocious creatures in the animal kingdom but none as deadly as the yellow-faced turtle.

On Monday a turtle was brought into Ark Animal Hospital after a Marlow Lagoon resident found the creature fighting their dog.

Ark Animal Hospital veterinary nurse Geraldine Reid cared for the turtle and said the creature was probably searching for a new home.

"I think it's made its way from the lagoon trying to find another body of water and ended up in suburbia," she said.

"We've had a pretty bad Wet season so a lot of the bodies of water are getting low on food and water levels so they move on to find a new place."

Ms Reid said the species wasn't aggressive but was well equipped to hold its own in a scrap.

"It was probably being defensive because the dog approached it," she said.

"Normally turtles come in with punctures through their shells but he did a good job standing up for himself."

The fearless turtle will be released back into the wild this week.

animal hospital animals dog turtle

Top Stories

    Manhunt launched after home invasion

    premium_icon Manhunt launched after home invasion

    Crime Two people have been assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Brisbane’s southwest this morning.

    • 18th Apr 2019 10:17 AM
    Truck cargo crashes through windowscreen, injures woman

    premium_icon Truck cargo crashes through windowscreen, injures woman

    Crime Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident.

    • 18th Apr 2019 9:34 AM
    Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    premium_icon Edwards' family speaks out about closure

    Business The Edwards family has long been a part of the Ipswich community.

    • 18th Apr 2019 8:33 AM
    Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    premium_icon Town's speed limit dropped to improve safety, visual appeal

    Politics Upgrades include other projects to make the entry more appealing