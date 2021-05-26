‘She’ll kill me’: Mum sentenced after running down ex

Rothwell mum sentenced after running over her ex with a car on a footpath

A 28-year-old mother of two who ran over her ex-partner in a car north of Brisbane cried as the Magistrate handed down her sentence this week.

Jaime-Lee Elizabeth Hudson appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court via video link on May 25 and pleaded guilty to one count of contravention of release conditions.

The court heard that on March 21 at about 5.30pm, the Rothwell mum attended an address in Rothwell and drove up and down the street revving her engine.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Bambrick said witnesses told police Hudson drove her car onto a footpath when she spotted a man, who was her ex-partner, walking down the street.

The court heard Hudson drove her car up the gutter onto the footpath and directed her car towards the victim. She sped up the footpath for about 20 metres before striking the man who had been trying to run away. The impact caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Witnesses told police the defendant then reversed onto the road and drove away.

Sgt Bambrick told the court witnesses said the victim got up and limped away before police arrived saying "If I don't leave she will kill me".

The court heard police had been unable to contact the victim since the incident.

Police located Hudson later that day and arrested her.

Hudson's lawyer Mark Jeffreys told the court his client was the full-time carer of two children aged 7 and 11.

Mr Jeffreys said while Hudson did not wish to provide an excuse for her behaviour the incident had occurred in connection with a domestic violence situation.

"She is in no way offering an excuse for her behaviour but she has been in and out of a relationship with the victim and in that relationship she has been subjected to a degree of domestic violence," Mr Jeffreys told the court.

Magistrate Michael Bice said the charge was a serious one.

"You drove a vehicle off the road and struck the aggrieved it could have resulted in serious injury and there is absolutely no excuse for that," Magistrate Bice said.

"This type of offending is becoming far too prevalent in the community, a clear deterrent needs to be set."

Magistrate Bice took into account Hudson's limited criminal history, her family situation and the circumstances of the incident.

He sentenced Hudson to nine months imprisonment, but after taking into account the 66 days already spent in custody, set a parole release date of May 25.

Hudson burst into tears when she learned she would be free to leave the jail.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as 'She'll kill me': Mum sentenced after running down ex