Sheeran’s classy message on footy scarf

Ed Sheeran is making the most of his trip to Australia, popping into the MCG for a taste of live AFL on Saturday night.

The singer-songwriter watched the clash between St. Kilda and Melbourne from a private box. TV cameras quickly cottoned on to Sheeran's presence, but it was a message on his scarf that created the most buzz.

The singer wore a scarf bearing the logo of Mushroom Records, the Aussie music label founded by late music entrepreneur and longtime Saints fan, Michael Gudinski.

Sheeran flew out to Australia to perform at Gudinski's state funeral last Wednesday, where he referred to the music mogul as a "father figure". The 'Shape Of You' singer worked with Gudinski's touring company, Frontier, on previous visits to Australia.

Ed Sheeran joins the Gudinski family in a corporate box at the game. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Sheeran attended Saturday night's game with Gudinski's widow, Sue, who also wore a scarf paying tribute to Mushroom. The scarfs were in the iconic colours of the red, black and white stripes of the St Kilda Football Club.

It's not the first time Sheeran has attended a game of Aussie Rules. The singer-songwriter performed at the 2014 AFL Grand Final alongside fellow Brit, Tom Jones.

Ed Sheeran was having fun with the Gudinski family.

St. Kilda's number one ticket holder, actor Eric Bana, also attended Saturday night's game but sat in the stands among the Saints faithful.

Bana and Sheeran weren't the only celebrities at the footy this week.

At the NRL on Friday, Hollywood icons Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi were watching on from Russell Crowe's box at Stadium Australia, barracking for the Bunnies in the Sydney derby.

Goldblum, Portman and Hemsworth donned some South Sydney merchandise to prove their loyalty to Crowe's franchise.

Much to their excitement, the Rabbitohs trounced their bitter rivals, the Roosters, in the round three clash.

Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum at the footy. Image: Twitter/@wwos

Chris Hemsworth at the footy.

Natalie Portman also watching the Bunnies, amazing https://t.co/VcsqCVEbjw — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) March 26, 2021



Hemsworth was also seen going behind the scenes inside the Rabbitohs' dressing rooms after the game, joining in with the celebrations.

Star South Sydney recruit Josh Mansour posted a photo of players posing with the movie star.

Big win with the brothers tonight and how good having thor ⚡️ in the building #sstidpic.twitter.com/3v6A5HWRp3 — Josh Mansour (@Josh_Mansour) March 26, 2021

Hemsworth, Waititi, Goldblum and Portman have been filming an upcoming Marvel movie in Sydney since late January, with Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled to hit theatres in 2022.

