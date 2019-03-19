Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70.
GOOD CAUSE: Carrie Snow swas one of several outstanding members of the community to brave the shave at Porters Plainland Hotel's World's Greatest Shave event on Friday. Ms Snow raised $3642.70. Dominic Elsome
News

Shedding locks for a cause in Plainland

Dominic Elsome
by
19th Mar 2019 3:22 PM

HAIR was sent packing at Porters Plainland Hotel, as the hotel hosted its World's Greatest Shave event.

Carrie Snow was one of the brave volunteers to go under the the clippers, and also donated six pony tails from her hair to Variety to be made into wigs.

Ms Snow said the turn out on the night was overwhelming.

"There was so many people who came out just to support me, it was amazing.

"I couldn't have done it without everyone that was there. It was just good to see so much support for me."

The donations flowed on the night, and Ms Snow doubled her original target of $2000, raising more than $4000.

Carrie wasn't the only one to brave the shave on Friday, with her young son Levi also saying goodbye to his locks.

Geoff Beattie also shaved his head, while Ben Fagan bid farewell to his beard and Chris Baldwyn braved a full-body wax, all in support of the Leukaemia Foundation.

Check out some photos from the night below:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
carrie snow plainland porters plainland hotel worlds greatest shave
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Onion Oracle's rain forecast rings true for March

    premium_icon Onion Oracle's rain forecast rings true for March

    News There is no better sound in the world to Hally Herrmann than the patter of rain on a rooftop.

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Rainfall transforms farmers' outlook for season

    premium_icon Rainfall transforms farmers' outlook for season

    News The Jackwitz family have been farming in the area since the 1920s

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    Good team key to team success in business

    premium_icon Good team key to team success in business

    Property A local real estate agent said selection is key to good business.

    • 19th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    'Men's business' shifts mentality of Meals on Wheels workers

    premium_icon 'Men's business' shifts mentality of Meals on Wheels workers

    Health At a small table are four self-confessed 'rowdy' blokes helping out

    • 19th Mar 2019 3:33 PM