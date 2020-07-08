Shed supplier charges add up to tens of thousands of dollars

Christopher Dunster leaves Ipswich Courthouse after facing charges of failing to supply goods and services that had been paid for.

Christopher Dunster leaves Ipswich Courthouse after facing charges of failing to supply goods and services that had been paid for.

THE former operator of Queensland Shed Market has appeared before an Ipswich court charged with failing to supply goods and services that had been paid for.

In a case being prosecuted by the Office of Fair Trading, businessman Chris Dunster appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week with the mention of four charges against him.

Senior investigator with Fair Trading Sharon Leonard told the court Dunster faces a total of 10 charges, of which four were mentioned on Wednesday.

She said the maximum penalty for such offences, if proven, was a fine of $500,000.

Christopher David James Dunster, 35, from Willowvale near Warwick, faced four charges of failing to supply services/goods within reasonable time after payment was received.

At the time of the alleged offences in 2018, Dunster operated his shed building operation from premises at Jacobs Well, near Beenleigh.

One of the charges relates to a matter at Summerholm in the Lockyer Valley on July 8, 2018. Others relate to a complainant at Greenbank on April 27, 2018; at Jimboomba on June 3, 2018; and in Beaudesert on September 6, 2018.

Ms Leonard said the 10 charges involved matters in three different legal jurisdictions.

Dunster applied for all his matters to link up in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court, which was agreed to by the Office of Fair Trading.

His case was adjourned by Magistrate Andy Cridland to Beenleigh Magistrates Court on October 9.

The Queensland Times understands the charges relate to tens of thousands of dollars and includes work carried out by tradies.