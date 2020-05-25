Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler was taken to Boonah Hospital after an incident with a fireplace.
A toddler was taken to Boonah Hospital after an incident with a fireplace.
News

Fire services attend two incidents overnight

Darren Hallesy
by
25th May 2020 7:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cool weather that broke all May records kept the roads quiet and the majority of people at home, with only two incidents overnight in Ipswich.

In Silkstone paramedics remained on standby whilst fire services contained a shed fire on a private property just before 9pm. No patients were treated and no transports were required.

In Kalbar, paramedics attended a private residence at 7.22pm after a male toddler sustained burns to his hand from a fire place. He was transported stable to Boonah Hospital.

It's back to school for tens of thousands of kids across Ipswich today, and roads are expected to be busy, especially with new rules at many schools for drop off zones, so please be patient.

Yes, homeschooling is over!

The weather will remain mild during the day, and for the next week with max temperatures in the mid twenties, while the nights will remain clear, dropping to single figures.

Today's top will reach 25 degrees, with a clear sunny day predicted.

That's it for your morning update, keep your browser on www.qt.com.au for all your favourite local news and views.

fire and emergency kalbar qas ambulance silkstone
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon Drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Crime Drink driver Rhyse Redman was busted behind the wheel when over twice the legal alcohol limit

        School's back, scream and shout

        premium_icon School's back, scream and shout

        Education A return to normal schooling has students and parents excited.

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones