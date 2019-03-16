Shea headed back to the barber ahead of Burleigh bout

HE REFUSES to tell his teammates exactly what lost bet forced his hand to the bottle of blonde hair dye, but now the world has seen Ben Shea's latest 'do' he is ready to get back to the barber.

Jets skipper Nat Neale voiced how much he liked his fellow forward's fresh new look, but considering their disappointing first round defeat there was a suggestion the blonde hair might be a bad luck charm for the Jets.

Shea was concerned the opposite might be true.

"That was the thing, if we got a good win on the weekend I might have been persuaded to keep it for a few more weeks,” Shea joked.

"I usually go into the barbershop on the Friday to get a trim before the game. I'll have to see what they reckon - I'm in favour of getting rid of it, but also not in favour of shaving it off.”

Just what look Shea styles today will be of little concern to he or anybody else, as the Jets look to break their Pizzey Park hoodoo against Burleigh.

The Bears boast "quality across the park” and Shea expects them to come out firing after their own round one defeat to Norths Devils.

"Them coming off a loss and being at home, it will definitely be a tough night for us,” Shea said.

"Troy Leo, his speed is something we'll have to watch and Pat (Politoni) is very crafty around the middle and does a lot of work in defence.

"Those two will both pose a threat, but again across the park and even on their bench they're very strong.”

Shea backed the Jets' hooking tandem of Jayden Connors and Keirran Moseley to outperform their counterpart Politoni, widely considered the premier number nine in the Intrust Super Cup.

"I think those two can stake their claim as possibly some of the best hookers in the comp as well,” Shea said.

"Jayden has come off a pretty limited pre-season, so just getting out there and having a good hit-out (against Townsville) will do him all the better.

"Keirran was outstanding on the weekend I thought. He's coming back from the broken leg that finished his year and has had a massive off-season.”

After a disappointing showing against Townsville, Shea said the playing group is keen to make amends and chalk up a first win for 2019.

"Our boys are looking to rectify what happened last weekend and make a few improvements. We'll be better for that run,” he said.

Intrust Super Cup

Today (4pm) - Ipswich Jets v Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park

Last time they met: Burleigh Bears 42 (Troy Leo 3, Jess Savage, Kurtis Rowe, Heare Wells, Josh Ailaomai tries; Tyronne Roberts-Davis 7 goals) def. Ipswich Jets 20 (Richard Pandia 2, Nat Neale, Marmin Barba tries; Wes Conlon 2 goals) at North Ipswich Reserve