‘She was my godsend’: Daisy leaves joy in her wake

Michelle Maher's car Daisy is being awarded an honorary membership of the Nambour sub-branch. Picture: Warren Lynam.

AN old-fashioned car known as Daisy has helped her owner overcome a battle with depression and is now being recognised for upholding the Anzac spirit.

The 1957 Morris Minor will be awarded an honorary membership of the Nambour sub-branch this Saturday after its owner's efforts to commemorate Anzac Day under difficult circumstances.

Nambour resident Michelle Maher bought the vehicle two years ago as a tool to fight her long battle with depression and anxiety.

"The little car was my godsend, if I felt sad and needed to get out Daisy was there," she said.

"Being an older car, you can't drive her sad or upset or cranky, so she was my calming bubble."

Daisy and Michelle visited Illma Anzac Jeffs to help her commemorate Anzac Day and her 101st birthday. Picture: Contributed

Mrs Maher and Daisy transported two veterans in the 2019 parade and organised to visit residents at two Nambour nursing homes on this year's Covid-19 restricted Anzac Day.

"People who you visit in the nursing home would normally have the opportunity to go down and view or sit in the parade, but I knew that was not going to happen so I took a little Anzac Day parade to them," she said.

"When you see the elderly people stand there and look at Daisy, you can see the memories come flooding back.

"It was absolutely beautiful … it brought tears to my eyes you get that goosebump moment and seeing the smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile."

Nambour RSL sub-branch treasurer and Anzac Day co-ordinator Barry Gorman said the car deserved recognition.

"Michelle and Daisy have been fantastic supporters of the RSL and on Anzac Day when everyone was stuck at home, they were driving all around the place giving all the support to those doing the candlelight services," he said.

"It really lifted the spirits of everyone that saw her, I thought it was marvellous."

Mrs Maher said she was "over the moon" to receive the award.

"To see the joy that she brings makes me want to drive her more, even though she can be a little cranky sometimes," she said.

"It makes me smile and makes me feel proud and honoured to have a car that brings joy."