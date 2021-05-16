‘She remembers getting dragged’: Dad praises bravery

Sarah Degier, 11, has been commended by seasoned emergency services personnel and her father for her extreme bravery after suffering horrific burn injuries in a Dalby crash on Thursday last week.

Sarah Degier, 11, has been commended by seasoned emergency services personnel and her father for her extreme bravery after suffering horrific burn injuries in a Dalby crash on Thursday last week.

A young girl who suffered horrific burn injuries to the majority of her body after a freak crash where she was dragged under a car for 173m has been commended for her bravery by seasoned emergency responders and her father.

The family of 11-year-old Sarah Degier have launched a fundraiser in between her major surgeries at Brisbane Mater Hospital to deal with the extensive injuries she sustained after she was hit by a car while riding her bike to school in Dalby on Thursday morning.

The fundraiser has already raised $755 in the first few hours, and Sarah's father Shane Degier said it had been a positive for his daughter to watch the number climb as she waited for more surgeries.

"The majority of the injuries are burn related due to the abrasions," Mr Degier said.

"She was on her stomach as she was dragged under the car, so she's had major damage to her palms, elbow, hips, chest and one leg - one leg has been saved from major injuries but everything else on her front is abrasions and grazes.

"All her fingers but one pinky finger has abrasions.

"This is the second of we don't know how many surgeries."

BRAVE GIRL: 11-year-old Sarah Degier inside the LifeFlight helicopter on the way to Brisbane after she was hit by a car and dragged 173m on Thursday, May 13.



An 18-year-old driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser was charged with driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm.

The P-plater allegedly hit Sarah on her bike while he was leaving a carpark before he drove 173m with her underneath his car.

He was only alerted by her screams and horrified onlookers who were flagging him down.

She was transported to Dalby Hospital before she was flown by LifeFlight to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

A Dalby police officer who was first to arrive at the scene said on Friday that the girl should be commended for her bravery.

Mr Degier was also told despite his daughter's unimaginable pain, when paramedics arrived at the scene, she smiled at them and asked if there was anything she could do to help them.

"Sarah doesn't remember the point of impact, but she remembers how she was stuck under the car," he said.

"As an adult, you would be so scared as you're being dragged away when the car didn't immediately stop - I couldn't imagine how that would feel, let alone being 11 and experiencing that.

"She has been amazing, absolutely amazing."

Mr Degier and his wife Kate wanted to thank all of the emergency responders, the Dalby Hospital staff, LifeFlight crews, surgeons and Queensland Children's Hospital staff.

Originally published as 'She remembers getting dragged': Dad praises daughter's bravery