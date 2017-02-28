She found a home among the gum trees

Maureen and her husband Joseph on their wedding day.

MAUREEN Dowdle never really settled in a job until she moved to Rosewood and started work at Ipswich Hospital.

Maureen grew up in Lancashire, north of Manchester in England with nine brothers and sisters, born on November 9, 1936.

Her first job was delivering milk, but Maureen hated the cold weather and delivering the milk meant waking up in the wee hours of the morning and trudging through snow and ice.

After only a few months she quit and took a new job working in a weaving factory.

It was her job to ensure the thread didn't break and if it did, she would repair it.

Maureen took a few jobs after that, working in a glassworks and an office but didn't find her calling until she began work as a nurse.

When she arrived at Ipswich Hospital, Maureen spent four good years working as a nurse - a job she truly loved.

"I worked mostly in the men's surgical ward," Maureen said.

"It was my job to take people up to surgery and stay with them until they went for the operation."

When they woke up, Maureen's face was the first thing they saw.

It was a different working life to the standard in her village back home, which was a mining and industrial town. Most of the older generation including her dad worked in the coal mining pits, deep underground.

But as Maureen was growing up, mothers pleaded for their children to take up different types of work, for fear they would be hurt or lost in cave-ins.

"Mothers didn't want their lads going down into the pit," Maureen said.

"It was dangerous. There were a lot of accidents. My father was in two cave-ins."

In 1965 Maureen's husband Joseph answered a job ad calling for Englishman to take up positions in the Australian RAAF and within weeks he was posted to Adelaide.

Maureen Dowdle was a child when air raids were targeting England during the Second World War.

The pair moved to Australia with their four sons and spent three months living in a hostel with other English immigrants.

About two years after landing in Australia Joseph was transferred to the RAAF base at Amberley and Maureen has been living at Rosewood since.

"I always wanted to move to Australia," Maureen said.

"I would read about it at school and it seemed like a nice, warm place to live.

"I didn't like the cold back home."

Maureen met her husband at a dance, although it wasn't his dancing skills she found charming; she said he was a terrible dancer.

After a long career working at the Amberley RAAF base Joseph died and Maureen moved into Rosewood Cabanda Care.

She still likes the weather and fondly remembers her days nursing at Ipswich Hospital.

Many lives lost for coal

THE Lancashire Coalfield seams were formed more than 300 million years ago and throughout history there were numerous disasters along the field. Poor ventilation and the use of candles meant the coalfield was prone to explosions and between 1851 and 1853 had the most deaths in any British coal mine.

In 1850, 16 people died at Bent Grange Colliery. Another 32 perished in three disasters in 1852, followed by another 58 in 1853 and 89 in 1954.

In 1859 there were 68 fatal accidents in the Manchester District.

One of the worst mining disasters in the country was at Hulton Colliery Company's Pretoria Pit in 1910 when an explosion killed 344 miners. The pits were most productive in the early 1900s with more than 26 million tonnes of coal removed. By 1967 only about 20 collieries were still active and in 1993 the last deep mine was closed.

