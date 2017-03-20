The girls had their hair chopped off at assembly.

HOW much is your hair worth?

Two Year 6 girls at Ipswich Junior Grammar School raised almost $4000 before cutting their luscious locks off in front of their fellow students on assembly.

For Charlize Goody it was an emotional moment; most members of her family have long hair and she had personal reasons for committing to the challenge.

As her hair was chopped off, Charlize could hear her mum sobbing.

She wasn't sure if the tears were spilled in happiness, pride, sadness or a mix of all three.

"I look much younger,” Charlize said.

"I did have to run off from parade and duck into the bathroom to have a look.

"It feels much lighter now but it's for a good cause.”

The pair have been fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation as part of the World's Greatest Shave event.

BIG DAY: Hannah Overton and Charlize Goody, Year 6 students at Ipswich Junior Grammar School, raised almost $4000. Kristie Welsh

When Hannah Overton looked in the mirror she saw a stranger.

Her waist-length hair had been long her entire life.

"I'm going to donate it so people who don't have hair (because of cancer treatment) can use it for a wig,” she said.

"It was an exciting and wonderful moment when it was cut.

"It's wonderful to donate money to the Leukaemia Foundation. My parents came and watched us. They thought it was great and my mum is happy because it will be easier to do my hair now.”

While both girls participated in the event because they wanted to help others, for Charlize, the topic is personal.

Her great-grandmother passed away last year after a long battle.

"She fought leukaemia for more than 20 years, so that makes my participation even more meaningful to me,” Charlize said.

"My goal is to not only raise as much money as I can to donate to the Leukaemia Foundation, but also to raise awareness of this disease.”