Shaylen sets sights on glory

ARCHERY: After her family moved to Ipswich late last year so she could pursue her passion, Shaylen Lowe has repaid their faith, firing her way to gold at the prestigious Australian Bowhunters Association National Safari and 3D Championships.

Held at Mildura in Victoria, the event, which is the biggest on the association's calendar, featured 350 competitors of all ages and from all parts of the country.

Over the first two days, archers contested the Safari class, during which they moved through rugged bushland in groups of three or four taking aim at paper animal targets. Across the next two days, 3D model animal targets were in their sights.

Throughout the competition, entrants covered up to 50 kilometres trekking their way around the course in 34 degree temperatures. They also had to combat dusty conditions, which made shooting particularly difficult.

"So long, so hard, so tiring,” Shaylen said. "I had a wet purple cloth and I'd clean everything before I shot.”

Challenging but even more rewarding, with the 10-year-old shooting beyond her years to take out both the under-13 Safari and 3D formats.

The Brassall State School year 5 student, whose devoted mother Tiarnee, uplifted the family and relocated from Melbourne, so her daughter would have access to the best facilities and coaches in the country, also matched the national record for the Safari.

"I went awesome,” Shaylen said. "I'm proud.”

Lowe said the Sunshine State was leading the way for the sport in Australia and she had chosen to head north because she would do anything to help her daughter chase her dreams.

"For Archery, Queensland is the go to,” Lowe said.

"The people up here shooting are phenomenal. They are the best in Australia. And it's my job as a mum to support her.”

Training with one of Australia's premier archers in Brett Pirlo and top coaches Jeanette Dowd at Renegade Archers at Swanbank and Ipswich Field Archery at Ripley, Shaylen has been honing her technique and her eye. She has progressed in leaps and bounds and her mother could not be prouder.

"She has worked so hard this year,” Lowe said. "She wants to get better. She has goals and everyone believes in her.”

Lowe said her daughter even had the support of many of her rivals. "Other archers have followed her since she was six-years-old. She is a very happy, friendly girl and everyone just loves her,” she said.

Shaylen has been involved in the sport since she was five-years-old and the vivacious talent absolutely thrives on its adventurous outdoor nature.

"I love that you get to shoot at different types of things, see different places and make new friends,” she said.

"And when you make an error, you make the corrections and fix it for next time.”

The gregarious youngster is also a budding entrepreneur, fixing broken arrows or transforming them into pens and key rings for re-sale. At last year's nationals, she sold 50 pens at $5 each. In the last 18 months, she would have made about $700 from the trade, handy pocket money for a primary schooler.

Coming up next for this action woman is the International Field Archery Association National Titles at Swanbank in June. In 2021, Shaylen is set to take on the world, with the family already planning a trip to the US to contest the elite International Bowhunting Organisation titles. Expectations will be high as Shaylen will be in her final year of under 13s, at the top of her age group and peak of her powers.

In the meantime, she'll continue to train in search of the optimum release and greater consistency. Not good news for her model deer practise target, which gets a hell of a workout.