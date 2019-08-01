Shaw thing: Roos lock in Rhyce

Rhyce Shaw will be announced as North Melbourne’s senior coach. Picture: Luke Bowden

NORTH Melbourne will announce Rhyce Shaw as their new senior coach as early as Thursday afternoon.

Shaw, 37, has been a revelation in his eight-game interim stint with the Kangaroos, winning four games and bringing a harder edge to the team.

The Roos this week thrashed out a deal with his Queensland-based manager Peter Blucher.

It is yet to be announced whether he has secured a three-year deal or a two-year arrangement with the option of a third season.

Shaw took over as caretaker coach after Brad Scott moved on and his connection with the players has been integral to his appointment.

The former Collingwood and Sydney defender, Shaw was twice voted the AFLCA assistant of the year and moved from the Swans to the Kangaroos at the end of last season.

He interviewed for the role on the Monday of last week, but his strong performance basically knocked other candidates out of the process.

Shaw wasn't in the Kangaroos' mindset as the logical replacement when Scott departed the club, with the club initially chasing premiership coaches Alastair Clarkson, John Longmire and Adam Simpson.

All three coaches - who had played with North Melbourne - stuck with their current teams.

As recently as yesterday Shaw wasn't confident about his prospects given no deal had been thrashed out.

"I don't think I can be confident," Shaw said.

"I think there's a long way to go. We'll see what happens. I'm just rolling with the punches."

His appointment will now see speculation about whether the club can appoint a "greybeard" to help mentor him as a senior figure.

He has strong links with Paul Roos, who he describes as his coaching inspiration after the Sydney coach rescued him from footy's scrapheap.

But Roos does yet have an offer in front of him and has had no meaningful discussions with clubs including the Kangaroos.

Reports published Thursday indicated the Kangaroos would be on the hook for as much as $800,000 of Brad Scott's 2020 salary next year.

But having declared profits going back many years, their decision to move on Scott has clearly been vindicated given the season has been rejuvenated.

The club has also secured new list manager Brady Rawlings, having dragged him out of premiers West Coast.

He is now on the gardening leave until after the national draft, but the Roos have already re-signed Ben Cunnington and Majak Daw in recent weeks.

There has been criticism of the club's coaching search and its process but given the Roos had such faith in Shaw it was always difficult for them to secure rivals to interview.