Shave for Tiana campaign almost at goal

The Shave for Tiana Go Fund Me campaign has nearly reached its goal of $4300.

YOU could help make one little girl's life a bit sweeter by donating to the gofundme Shave for Tiana campaign.

Just $200 short of the $4300 goal, the Shave for Tiana campaign was started by Tiana's aunt, Lindi Hartley on March 12 and reached $4065 in one month raised by 67 people.

Goodna resident, Tiana was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma- soft tissue cancer- in February after complaining of a sore shoulder.

Ms Hartley said she wanted to set up the campaign for her niece to help pay for additional costs during her 54 weeks of chemotherapy.

"Tiana went to the doctor due to a sore shoulder. She had an x-ray, then a scan. They found a mark on shoulder,” Ms Hartley said on the gofundme page.

"After further testing, scans and a biopsy they gave the news noone ever wants to hear.

"She has a tumour in her foot, behind her knee, groin, shoulder and chest, all on the left side.

"Tiana has started her chemo and is being so brave as she fights the good fight. Even though a lot of costs are covered there are still all the additional costs along the way.

"It's a long road, but as I keep on saying... WE GOT THIS!!!!!”

The actual shave took place on April 1 in conjunction with the Leaukemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave campaign which saw Tiana, her aunt and mother shave their hair to help raise funds for Tiana's cancer treatment.

Ms Hartley shared a message from Tiana on her Facebook page afterwards, thanking everyone who had already donated.

"Thank you all SOOO much to all the people who have donated, sent me gifts and just been there for me,” she said.

"It's truly helping with treatment to know that you all stand behind me and that no matter what you will just be there.

"It helps keep me strong so thank you from my heart”

Tiana's chemotherapy was going well according to the latest update on the gofundme page, but the state of her shoulder had declined.

"T now has a broken shoulder. What is believed to have happened is the cancer has eaten through the bone and the chemo has killed off some of the tumour holding it in place,” Ms Hartley said.

"The upside is, even though it is broken, she isn't in any additional pain since she has had a sore shoulder from the start.

"Surgery will be the only option for this to be fixed, but that is not on the cards any time soon.”

Ms Hartley said Tiana had also started writing a blog about her journey, which can be viewed here.

To donate to the Shave for Tiana campaign, visit the gofundme page.