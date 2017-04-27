LIVE: Sharpless to appear at CCC hearing this morning

SPRINGFIELD Land Corporation (SLC) deputy-chairman Bob Sharpless is scheduled to appear at the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing today.

SLC and its associated companies donated more than $15,000 to Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Cr David Pahlke, Cr Charlie Pisasale and Mayor Paul Pisasale in the leadup to the 2016 Ipswich local government election.

The QT understands Mr Sharpless will be interviewed over the SLC links to the Ipswich councillors and Mayor Pisasale, why they donate and what they expect out of it from a developer's perspective.

The CCC hearing is investigating the conduct of candidates in the Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redcliffe local government elections in 2016.

Mr Sharpless told the QT last week he was "happy to appear" before the hearing.