Sharp rise in Ipswich coronavirus cases

Andrew Korner
andrew.korner@qt.com.au
29th Mar 2020 4:12 PM

THE IPSWICH region’s coronavirus tally almost doubled on Saturday, with the figures revealing an increase from 17 to 31.

The State also experienced a sharp rise, with 70 new cases reported Saturday afternoon.

Following the reporting of another two cases Sunday afternoon, the West Moreton Health region, which Includes Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley, now has a total of 33 cases, contributing to the overall Queensland tally of 656.

The state’s number of cases increased from 555 on Friday afternoon.

A 75-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died at Caboolture Hospital during the weekend, becoming the second death from the virus in Queensland.

